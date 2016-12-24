St. Jude Caps Busy 2016 with Investment Announcement

VOL. 131 | NO. 253 | Wednesday, December 21, 2016

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is once again ending the year on the cusp of major change, the year end again drawing a line underneath a period of significant expansion for the hospital while it looks ahead to much more to come.

Towards the end of 2015, St. Jude was fresh off its announcement of a multibillion-dollar campus and operational expansion that touches almost every major aspect of its existence – from growth in headcount to technology to improvements in the surrounding vicinity.

It’s that latter component of the plan, significant infrastructure improvement in the area around St. Jude’s Downtown presence, that’s capped the hospital’s 2016.

The city of Memphis and state of Tennessee are dedicating a combined $37 million in funding – $25 million from the city, $12 million from the state – to go toward infrastructure spending around St. Jude.

A contingent of state and local elected officials was on hand for a press conference in recent weeks to announce the infrastructure investments. They included the state’s Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd, who proudly displayed the St. Jude tie he was wearing to attendees.

“St. Jude will continue to flourish in our state,” Boyd said, pointing to the hospital’s plan to create some 1,800 new jobs as part of its ongoing expansion.

On the same day as that press conference, meanwhile, the hospital filed a $1 million building permit for 315 Danny Thomas Place.

That work is for the hospital’s Kay Research and Care Tower lobby project and involves renovating the Diagnostic Imaging waiting space to make a more private area for parents whose children are in recovery after an imaging procedure requiring anesthesia.

The hospital says it's also adding a play area to the lobby for patients and families.

That project fits into the strategic plan and is part of the slew of additions that comprise the overall expansion. That’s because, according to the hospital, one of St. Jude’s clinical priorities is to set the standard for pediatric cancer care and enhance the patient and family experience.

The expansion – some key planks of which are still to come, like the infrastructure investment – is meant to help the hospital elevate its capabilities, research and treatment efforts.

The infrastructure targeting, specifically, is part of the hospital building a more attractive gateway around it, hospital officials say, since part of the organization’s recruitment efforts includes attracting top-level medical talent from around the world.

In an interview with The Daily News in October, St. Jude CEO Dr. James Downing marveled at the pace of new talent arrivals at the Downtown campus (“It seems like new recruits are visiting almost every week”).

One of those latest additions is the appointment of Dr. Ellis Neufeld as the hospital’s clinical director, physician-in-chief and executive vice president.

He’ll start in March. And in his role, Neufeld will oversee the organization’s academic clinical departments and all clinical operations.

That appointment comes as St. Jude launches a targeted effort to increase the number of cancer patients treated at its campus and on protocols around the world. Other components of its plan, including facilities additions and technology investment, continue to make their presence felt as the hospital looks ahead to an even busier 2017.