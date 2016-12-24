Grizzlies Get Some Love: Recognized Nationally For Being Top ‘Clutch’ Team

VOL. 131 | NO. 253 | Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Memphis Grizzlies fans, not without justification, often feel their team is overlooked. So you’ll be happy to know that on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 20, at espn.com, a story posted with the following headline:

“The Memphis Grizzlies sit atop the clutch mountain.” Here’s the link if you want to read the whole, feel-good story for yourself.

But here’s the essence: The Grizzlies, per data from nba.com, are 13-5 this season in “clutch” situations, when the game is within five points in the last five minutes of regulation or overtime, 12-1 in “super- clutch” situations when the game is within three points in the last minute of regulation or overtime, and over the last six years in “super-clutch” moments they are a league-leading 105-47 (.691).

San Antonio and Golden State rank second and third over that span.

If all the story did was list the stats, you could be content just knowing where the Grizzlies rank. But the story takes us back to the days when John Hollinger, now vice president of basketball operations, regularly wrote a column for espn.com and insisted that not only was point differential more telling than “clutch” statistics, but it was even a better indicator of future success or failure than won-loss record.

For example, one season he questioned the merits of a 55-win Dallas Mavericks team because it won so many close games. The No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs that season, the Mavs were upset by No. 7 seed San Antonio.

So Tom Haberstroh, who wrote this article, asked Hollinger how he would have written about the Grizzlies’ success in these clutch situations.

“I probably would have been extremely skeptical,” Hollinger said.

But he went on to say that because he has been employed by the team since 2012 and seen so many of these amazing close victories in person, it has given him a different perspective. Because the Grizzlies have been clutch over a larger sample size, he says, it’s hard to argue there isn’t something about the team culture that contributes to so many close victories. The article also contains some interesting perspective from point guard Mike Conley. Good read that will leave you feeling good.

All-Star voting begins Christmas Day. Fan voting will continue to make up 50 percent of the final vote, but now players and select media members will account for 25 percent of the vote each.

Media and players may only submit one full ballot each. Fans are eligible to submit one ballot per day through nba.com, Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms. This voting only determines starters with coaches voting on the reserves for the Western and Eastern conferences.

The 2017 NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

Are Blake Griffin’s best days behind him? The Los Angeles Clippers forward and five-time All-Star was to have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Tuesday and was expected to miss up to six weeks.

Griffin only played 35 games during the 2015-16 regular season as he battled multiple injuries. While the Clippers have described the surgery as “routine” and in recent years Griffin has expanded his game away from the rim, he still does much of his work around the basket.

For his career, Griffin, 27, averages 21.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. In the 2013-14 season, he finished third in MVP voting.

The new NBA collective bargaining agreement prohibits several activities that, obviously, could put these well-compensated employees at risk for minor or major injury. They include using guns, fireworks, trampolines, jet skis, and hoverboards.

No mention of playing the second night of back-to-backs.

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins may be in line for a holiday vacation. Not only is he at risk for his role in that Dec. 5 altercation in a New York nightclub that also involved teammate Matt Barnes, and that resulted in a civil lawsuit, but now Cousins is on video unloading many choice words at a Sacramento columnist for what he wrote about that incident.

Former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, by the way, said Cousins was out of line but also went after the Sacramento Bee for its coverage of Cousins. The newspaper posted a video of Cousins’ tirade. “What the Sacramento Bee did the other day was just ridiculous,” Joerger said.