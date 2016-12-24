Chairman's Circle Moon Missions Are Taking Flight

VOL. 131 | NO. 253 | Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Although the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Chairman’s Circle and its Moon Missions are designed to bring change on a long-term scale, some of the missions are already having a tangible effect on the community.

In particular, both Memphis Clean by 2019 and EPIcenter have high expectations for 2017 despite having very different goals and methods.

For Memphis Clean by 2019, the mission is to restore Memphis’ status as the cleanest city in the county by its bicentennial in 2019. In order to achieve this mission, the Chairman’s Circle enlisted the help of Clean Memphis, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to stimulate community involvement with eliminating blighted areas.

“When the Chairman’s Circle decided on having that as one of their Moon Missions they looked around to try to see who was already working in true fashion to what they said,” said Janet Boscarino, executive director of Clean Memphis. “They don’t want to reinvent something, they want to come along besides someone who’s already working on the issue.”

They began by utilizing a zone strategy that was modeled after efforts in other cities.

“You take the city and break it down into smaller geographic areas and create cohesive teams in each one of the neighborhoods to address cleanup and blight,” she said. “We have identified stakeholders in each one of the 28 zones we’ve been working with to identify their key blight issues.”

Boscarino said that the community engagement aspect of the mission is the most crucial, in addition to clean up efforts, the mission also partners with schools to lay the foundation for long-term community engagement.

“We have educators on staff working at their schools to provide environmental education to raise a generation kids who better understand how to interact with their environment,” Boscarino said. “So it’s these sort of concrete actions and engagements to really get people to come together in their neighborhoods and collaborate in a higher sense than they have in the past.”

In 2017, Memphis Clean by 2019 plans to launch a comprehensive marketing campaign to raise awareness about the issue as a call to action for people around the city to realize their role in making this mission happen.

“When Memphis was recognized years ago as one of the cleanest cities, it’s really because people owned it, they believed it and they had a sense of pride in their community,” Boscarino said.

Clean Memphis also has crews picking up litter in high profile areas of the city, like key economic corridors around the airport, medical center and downtown. In 2017 the organization will be able to expand to four crews thanks to the Chairman’s Circle and each crew will be responsible for improving the major thoroughfares in their quadrant.

Dr. Kenneth Robinson, who is the president and CEO of United Way of the Mid-South and Chairman’s Circle member, said that the partnerships between companies and the community demonstrated in Memphis Clean by 2019 mission is a great model for the Circle to use with other missions as their approach evolves.

“That sort of partnership development that engages these Chairman’s Circle-level companies at another level is very exciting to me,” Robinson said.

On a different front, EPIcenter’s goal is to create 500 companies and serve 1000 new entrepreneurs in the Mid-South.

To help achieve this mission, the Circle recruited Leslie Lynn Smith to serve as president of the EPIcenter. Prior to coming to Memphis, Smith was the CEO of TechTown Detroit.

“I was recruited from Memphis to Detroit to activate movement around actually creating 500 companies and serving 1000 entrepreneurs,” Smith said.

EPIcenter’s strategy is to thoughtfully manage the entire system of support already in place for entrepreneurs and to create new systems of support if the need arises.

“We make sure there are programs in the system that address the particular needs of entrepreneurs, specifically in areas of talent, technology or ideation,” Smith said.

To date, EPIcenter has created or incubated more than 90 new companies, served more than 250 entrepreneurs, created more than 110 jobs and raised more than $11 million in capital.

“We’re seeing a significant uptick in company creation and the development of programs that will help that happen,” Smith said. “One of our goals has been to identify in this system programs that are working to move entrepreneurs from ideation to launch and then scale those programs across Memphis.”

In 2017 EPIcenter plans to continue collaboration across the entrepreneurial community with their annual “Summer of Acceleration” partnership with other programs such as Memphis Bioworks, ZeroTo510, AgLaunch, the Logistics Innovation Accelerator and StartCo.

“Last year we served 22 new companies in that three month period and launched those in Memphis,” Smith said. “This year we hope to get up to 30 companies just in that program, and we’re excited about that.”

EPIcenter will also roll out quarterly accelerators in neighborhoods across Memphis that are focused on helping community members commercialize their unique gifts or talents in the form of products, services or other company creation ideas.

Supporting and investing in local business both new and old, will have exponential impact on the city’s economy, according to Daphne Large, the founder and CEO of Data Facts, Inc. who also sits on the Chairman’s Circle.

“If Memphis businesses would simply support other Memphis businesses, we could grow our jobs exponentially here,” Large said. “We need to be attracting new businesses and new enterprises for job creation. We can also do a better job of supporting our own business here in Memphis and when there is an opportunity to outsource a need, look first to Memphis businesses.”

Large said she believes that that Chairman’s Circle recognizes the potential for job creation and that’s why they have thrown their support behind initiatives like EPIcenter and the newly created Ascend Memphis Business Development program.

“Memphis is very gritty we are well-positioned to boot-strap ourselves into the next level of success, when you consider how we’ve had flat population growth, this is one way we could bootstrap ourselves and not wait for other’s to come to Memphis, although if you create these jobs they will come,” Large said.

The Daily News is a member of the Chairman’s Circle.