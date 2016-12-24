City Budget Season on the Way With Concerns

VOL. 131 | NO. 252 | Tuesday, December 20, 2016

One of the highlights of 2016 for the Memphis City Council that took office in January with six new members was a budget season in which there were no significant changes in the proposal by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, who also took office in January.

It was the smoothest budget season in many years at City Hall.

But several council members say 2017 could be different.

“It is not necessarily a great trajectory or a straight line going upwards as far as income or ad valorem taxes coming into the city,” said incoming council chairman Berlin Boyd, a guest on the WKNO TV program “Behind The Headlines.”

One pressure point on tax revenues is the state’s phasing out of the Hall Tax, the state income tax on dividends and investment earnings.

“We are losing close to $14 million,” Boyd said. “We have a gap. I think that we have to tighten up our strings, look at every opportunity within city government to find ways to save the city money but also to be creative.”

Council member Martavius Jones, a financial advisor by profession, points to the uncertainty with the upcoming change in the White House and what that could mean for financial markets.

“We are on an eight, nine-year bull market,” he said. “This new administration, presidential administration, could do some things fiscally that could bring an end to that. Any type of downturn in the market, it would cause the ARC (annual required contribution) to increase. I’m a bit cautious going forward with that backdrop.”

The ARC is a payment the city makes toward funding the city’s liability from its pension plan, which it is required to fully fund. The city is in the midst of a five-year trajectory to that full funding as required by state law. The state law was passed by the Tennessee Legislature because of the concern the state Comptroller’s office expressed several years ago about the unfunded liability in the Memphis pension plan and underfunded pension plans in other Tennessee municipalities.

The state of city investments affects the amount of the liability.

Council member Patrice Robinson says improved property tax collection could lessen the need for cuts in city services.

“I believe if we spend a little more time trying to collect our taxes, we will have some of the money to pay that $50 million liability we are trying to fill,” she said. “We’re not collecting all of our money.”

Jones proposed a charter change on the 2016 ballot that would have required all future city employees to live within the city limits. The proposal never cleared the council to get on the ballot. But Jones said he still has concerns about taxes paid by Memphians – city and county government taxes – leaving the city.

“We don’t have as solid of a tax base within the city limits of Memphis as I feel that we should have,” he said.

A central factor in the 2016 budget season’s quick passage of a budget was Strickland’s presentation of a budget proposal and then pushing for passage of the plan with minor amendments by council members.

His predecessor in the mayor’s office, A C Wharton, would present a budget as an option that the council could, in effect, make a counter offer on. The council, including Strickland, usually overhauled his budget proposal under that arrangement with some on the council calling on Wharton to advocate for a specific budget plan at the outset.

Boyd, who proposed the city ordinance allowing police to write a civil summons with a $50 fine for possession of half an ounce or less of marijuana – an ordinance the council passed – said the ordinance, similar to one passed in Nashville, is likely on its way to court.

The city has suspended use of the ordinance after Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s legal opinion holding that the ordinance is not legal because it conflicts with state law and the powers of the Tennessee Legislature. Slatery also questioned whether it interferes with the power of the District Attorney General.

Boyd says Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich could take the issue to court, starting the legal challenge.

“The AG’s opinion is just that. It’s an opinion. It’s not a state law,” Boyd said. “I think you are going to hear this matter fought out in court. I think it’s going to be challenged in court and the only thing we are trying to do is get our ducks in a row.”

Robinson says after the first of the year work delayed for the last six months on improving the streetscape on Elvis Presley Boulevard, between Shelby Drive and Brooks Road should get underway, with a 2019 completion date.

After a 2016 that saw the opening of the $92 million Guest House at Graceland hotel-resort, The part of Robinson’s district that includes Whitehaven will see the opening of Graceland’s $45 million entertainment complex, a new Whitehaven economic development corporation begins its work and the demolition of Heartbreak Hotel to be replaced with what Robinson says is a plan for a steak house.

“We know that over the next year we already have two new strip malls,” she said of other developments to come in Whitehaven. “We are in negotiations for a third. We are looking at a Starbucks on Elvis Presley.”

Jones said he will continue to question the need for hiring more police officers to get the current force of 2,000 up to a force of 2,400.

Boyd supports a move to get the police force to 2,400 – “but also until we are able to change our poverty structure in the city of Memphis and start focusing on vocational training and giving people things to do.”

“We need to figure out criminal justice reform,” he said. “Right now the reason our crime is steadily rising is because people – they have felonies. They are pushed and backed up against the wall.”