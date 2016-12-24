Start Co. Accepting Applications for 2017 Accelerators

VOL. 131 | NO. 252 | Tuesday, December 20, 2016

The Start Co. organization in Memphis is once again looking for a few good startups.

The entity that oversees a collection of startup accelerators is taking applications now for the next 100-day program that kicks off May 1 and runs through Aug. 10.

Start Co.’s three accelerators – Seed Hatchery, Upstart and Sky High – will run simultaneously over that summer, alongside other local accelerator programs.

That’s to allow for a streamlined integration of resources and mentors for participants, who also get benefits like weekly training sessions and help with business development.

The startup teams also participate in Start-Q during the Memphis in May International Festival World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, an event that brings founders and business leaders from across the country together for networking events and entrepreneurship programming.

The 100 days of programming operate like a kind of boot camp. Participants get intensive, hands-on training, all of it culminating in a “Demo Day” at which they make pitches to investors for funding.

Looking ahead to what will be Start Co.’s seventh year of accelerator programs, Start Co. CEO Eric Mathews said it’s the organization’s “rigorous curriculum” that helps founders shape their business plans and to attract new partners and customers.

Start Co. president Andre Fowlkes says the organization itself is, like a startup, continuing to adapt and to refine its programming in response to conditions it encounters.

“At the end of the day, we’re learning more about what the environment is after Demo Day, because we’ve got more companies moving forward and raising more capital,” Fowlkes said. “So we’re being a little more strategic - because we’re learning from that process – we’re being more strategic in how we select (companies) on the front end.

“For example, we’re seeing on the backend how they need a bigger network of customers, partners and individuals to share their wealth and help them through their struggle. Quite frankly, it’s just hard post-Demo Day to keep the momentum going, because we’re hitting it so hard for 100 days.”

The other component to how Start Co. has had to keep evolving has to do with how quickly Fowlkes says the landscape for accelerator programs around the country keeps changing. There are already so many, he says, and new ones keep getting launched.

“The ones that are of quality, they’re just bringing new resources and new relationships to the table that are relevant, and we have to be able to adapt and change,” he said. “Because let’s face it – these entrepreneurs, they’re applying sometimes to up to 10 accelerator programs. So we have to be able to advertise real resources that are happening out there.”

The individual Start Co. accelerators include Seed Hatchery, which focuses on enterprise hardware and software technology; Upstart, with a focus on women-led technology; and Sky High, focused on education technology accelerators.

The latter is another example of Start Co.’s subtle tweaks. The Sky High focus used to be on social innovation in a broad sense, but since the organization saw so many education concepts coming through the door, they decided to narrow the focus.

After Demo Day in August 2017, graduated teams are expected to keep building up their companies while getting post-acceleration support for another three months. Most teams tend to remain in Memphis during that time, and some teams will get invited to San Francisco in October to meet with potential investors, mentors and other founders.

Start Co. graduates have since 2011 received $17.5 million in investment funding and created and sustained over 250 jobs, according to the organization.