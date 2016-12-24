Chairman’s Circle Celebrates Successes While Keeping an Eye on the Future

VOL. 131 | NO. 252 | Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Since the Greater Memphis Chamber launched the Chairman’s Circle in 2012, long-term goals have always been the driving force behind their ambitions.

And now that the Circle is about to enter its fifth year, some of those goals are already being met, while others are just beginning.

The Circle, designed to provide a united voice for the business community and to enact positive change in the Mid-South, has grown to include 120 members who represent more than 100,000 employees.

“What the Chairman’s Circle does is bring all these companies who represent thousands of employees together with a unified voice to make things better,” Phil Trenary, chamber president and CEO.

However, this voice of the business community has its sights on more than just the bottom line. One of the main focuses of the Circle revolves around “Moon Missions,” which primarily focus on improving the quality of life for Memphians in order to help attract and retain talent.

“It’s really an interesting merger of common good and business good that is very unique,” said Shea Flinn, Chairman’s Circle senior vice president.

The term Moon Mission was inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s goal to land a man on the moon by the end of the decade in the 1960s.

Some of the missions include EPIcenter, whose mission is to create a single front door to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Greater Memphis area; Memphis Clean by 2019, which is designed to make Memphis once again the cleanest city in America by its bicentennial; and the Mid-South Regional Greenprint Plan, a 25-year plan to insure that 80 percent of households and jobs will be within one mile of a greenprint corridor.

“When we talk about what we see in the future, it’s not next year,” Flinn said. “The Chairman’s Circle by design is to climb way up in the tree and get the high hanging fruit that is going to make positive change in our community.”

Other missions include ensuring all children through pre-K have the opportunity to receive quality education, creating a Center for Excellence in Manufacturing and its newest endeavor, the Ascend Memphis Business Development Program, which pairs local, small, minority & women-owned businesses with established members of the circle in order to help them grow.

“Gov. (Phil) Bredesen made the observation years ago that the primary difference between Nashville and Memphis is that Nashville was led by the business community in collaboration with the government, where in Memphis it was led by government and business was independent,” Trenary said.

Now with the Chairman’s Circle in place, Trenary feels the unified voice of the business community can transform the community.

Even though some of the missions have lofty goals, they are still measured by tangible metrics that in some cases are already bearing fruit.

For example, EPIcenter has created more than 90 companies, 110 jobs and generated more than $11 million in capital, Memphis Clean by 2019 has removed more than 72,000 lbs of trash while engaging individual communities to sustain the effort, and the Pre-K initiative has successfully advocated for early childhood legislation reforms.

The Daily News is a member of the Chairman's Circle.