RNC Counsel Says Russians Probed But Didn’t Hack System

VOL. 131 | NO. 251 | Monday, December 19, 2016

Russian computer hackers did not hack the Republican National Committee during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to the Memphis attorney who serves as the RNC’s legal counsel.

Attorney John Ryder commented on the claims reported in recent weeks during a Thursday, Dec. 15, forum at the Memphis chapter of The Federalist Society.

“That is totally false. The Russians did not hack the RNC,” Ryder told an audience of 40 at the forum. “I’ve talked to our security people – our cybersecurity people. We have the evidence where they probed and they tried to get into the RNC system, and we know that they did not get into the system.”

Ryder, who is also an attorney for the Shelby County Election Commission, dismissed speculation about election system being hacked, citing the different election procedures and systems from one county to another and one state to another.

“It’s so disorganized that it’s hard to hack,” he said, as he turned to the local vote count. “The tabulation machine is not connected to the internet. The only way you can access it is to physically go into the room, and only three people have the code to the room … and go in and feed the cards to the machine.”

Former Memphis Mayor A C Wharton, the other panelist, told the Memphis group that attorneys have a role in raising questions about such speculation and resolving it through the legal process.

“I don’t know that we are guaranteed perfect elections in the United States of America,” Wharton said. “Was this election cycle perfect? Far from it. If things occurred that should not have occurred … there were some elections that were probably influenced heavily by that. Do we want that? No. This is where lawyers really come in and lead.”

Wharton characterized President-elect Donald Trump as having “a developing ideology,” which Ryder agreed with.

“You campaign in poetry and you govern in prose,” Wharton said of predicting what Trump will be like in office based on how he campaigned. “The portrait of a campaign is one thing. But actually governing is another. When reality sets in, you’ll see the ideology develop.”

Ryder said Trump’s cabinet appointments since the Nov. 8 election are “arguably the most conservative cabinet that has ever been nominated in the history of the republic.” He also said the conservative Heritage Foundation think-tank has heavily influenced Trump’s selections in that regard.

“Donald Trump campaigned without being tied to the traditional parameters of conservative-liberal dialogue that we’ve come to know over the past 20 or 30 years,” he said. “The hopeful part about that is that allows him to move past those divisions and enter new territory.”

Ryder predicted a repeal of Obamacare will be the administration’s first goal, followed by a repeal of the Dodd-Frank law governing Wall Street and then tax reform.

Wharton said Senate Democrats may attempt to filibuster whoever Trump would nominate for the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy as “payback” for the Republican majority blocking President Barack Obama’s nomination before the election. If that happens, Ryder said, the Republican majority may change Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster option for Supreme Court nominees.

Both said the Electoral College system should remain as it is. Electoral College delegations in all 50 states meet Monday, Dec. 19, to cast the votes that elect the next president based on the popular vote.

“Don’t tinker with it,” Wharton advised, saying changes would amount to a “slippery slope” for more dramatic shifts.

Ryder said the 2016 election was an “absolute poster child for the rationale of the Electoral College.” He cited Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s huge margin in one state, California, as the margin by which she won the popular vote but lost the electoral vote.