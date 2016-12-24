EPIcenter Logistics Accelerator Now Taking 2017 Applications

VOL. 131 | NO. 251 | Monday, December 19, 2016

With access to FedEx’s Super Hub, the largest river in North America, five Class I railroads and two major interstates, it’s no surprise that Memphis is dubbed “America’s Distribution Center.” Its unique blend of transportation options also makes the Bluff City the perfect place to develop and launch new logistical technologies and services.

Fledgling companies and entrepreneurs looking to take their logistics innovations to the next level can now apply for the 2017 EPIcenter Logistics Innovation Accelerator, which is designed to help these companies bring their technologies and products to the market.

“If an entrepreneur has an idea for a new logistics technology, there’s no better place to build a business around that idea than Memphis,” said EPIcenter president Leslie Lynn Smith in a statement. “The opportunity for accelerator participants to learn across industries and tap into such a high level of logistics expertise is unparalleled here.”

EPIcenter, which is a collaborative and community-wide initiative designed to help entrepreneurs conceive, launch and scale businesses in the Memphis region, will operate the program.

Companies that focus on first-mile/last-mile delivery, data-driven supply chain management, predictive analytics, smart packaging, robotics location- and contextual-based services, and additive manufacturing will be the primary focus of the program.

After the application process is complete, as many as six companies will be accepted for the accelerator. In addition to receiving $50,000 in seed capital, the selected startups will go through a 15-week mentorship program focused on market validation, business model refinement and proofs of concept.

FedEx, which sponsors the event, will provide staff members to help with mentoring.

“FedEx is committed to innovation, and sponsorship of the EPIcenter Logistics Innovation Accelerator program ensures small businesses that have innovative and emerging technologies have access to the resources they need to grow,” said Russ Fleming, vice president strategy, innovation and product development, FedEx Services.

Teams selected for the EPIcenter Logistics Innovation Accelerator will join companies taking part in seven other business accelerators during Memphis’ collaborative Summer of Acceleration event.

EPIcenter will partner with StartCo during the Summer of Acceleration, with StartCo providing the core programming and EPIcenter providing the logistics-specific programming.

The deadline for companies to apply is March 1, with the program scheduled to begin on May 1. At the end of the 15 weeks, each team will present its business to investors, business leaders and community supporters at Memphis Demo Day on Aug. 10.

EPIcenter also will provide post-acceleration programs to help companies that completed the accelerator continue to develop their budding businesses.