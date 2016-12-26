Frugal Home Finds Specializes In Upscale Furnishings, Customer Service

VOL. 9 | NO. 51 | Saturday, December 17, 2016

It all started with a $6 ladder bookshelf. Two years later, Frugal Home Finds’ 9,000-square-foot storefront is a cult classic for high-end furniture enthusiasts and designers in Memphis and around the Mid-South.

Chris and Neala Hester, native Memphians who have lived in the same neighborhood near their store at 531 S. Highland St. for 21 years, opened Frugal Home Finds in October 2014. They expanded the discount high-end furnishings and design showroom from their original 5,000-square-foot space to their current footprint last January.

The store specializes in upscale closeouts, overstocks and minor-imperfection pieces that are all new. Most of the items are unique and high-style, like a treasure that you would see in Architectural Digest but could never afford, says Tammy Parker, owner of The Fresh Room and a designer and home stager who frequents Frugal Home Finds for her inventory and clients.

Neala, who says she may have inherited her eye for shopping from her grandmother, “who was always finding luxurious items for pennies on the dollar,” started the business as a stay-at-home mom out of her house by finding a $6 ladder bookshelf and reselling it on Craigslist. She used the proceeds to buy more pieces and sell them at a profit.

“She started out making a couple hundred a month, but each time she would split the profits so she’d have a little money to buy more inventory,” Chris said. “Things just snowballed, and we went from one to two pieces of inventory a week to 50 to 200 pieces.”

“We’ve seen exponential growth every year,” he said, adding that not revealing numbers or sources for their inventory is one of the perks of owning a privately held business.

Chris had been running his grandfather’s small manufacturing business but eventually sold it and joined his wife in Frugal Home Finds full time. Their family can often be seen helping out or just hanging out and greeting customers.

“Both our moms are up here a lot and helped out at first before we could afford to hire employees,” said Chris. Frugal Home Finds now has five employees.

The friendly customer service offered to each visitor regardless of the level of their patronage is not missed on the Hesters’ clients.

“I have noticed that even someone in (Frugal Home Finds) who is buying the smallest item gets the same treatment as big customers,” said Josh Spotts, a real estate agent with Crye-Leike Real Estate Services and a frequent customer of Frugal Home Finds.

That is intentional. Chris says that in starting the store, he and Neala made a commitment to price things in a way that people can afford, and that while a lot of designers frequent the store, they don’t get special treatment.

Spotts said, “We’ve found a lot of amazing things that we would have bought for any price in any store, but they have great prices and they’re great people.”

“ Starting small and growing organically takes a little longer, but it's a lot less stressful and honestly a lot more gratifying.” –Chris Hester, Frugal Home Finds

The business is a labor of love for the Hesters, who themselves hit financial hard times after 9/11. At that time they made a commitment to each other to never borrow money again, and they’ve kept that vow even as they’ve built their business. “We have no credit cards, no car notes, and we pay cash for everything, even our inventory,” said Chris.

“We’ve talked to other people who have been in dire financial straits. We don’t shy away from telling our story because we realize it could help somebody. It helps us to encourage people that you can hit rock bottom and as long as you’re willing to learn from it and make some changes you can recover from that.”

Chris said many would-be small-business owners see where they are in their business right now and want to get there immediately. His advice is that “starting small and growing organically takes a little longer, but it’s a lot less stressful and honestly a lot more gratifying.”

Frugal Home Finds relies only on Facebook, Instagram and word-of-mouth for all its advertising, “which is another reason we’re able to keep our prices low,” Chris said.

Some would-be customers might confuse the word “frugal” with “cheap,” but Chris says the correct definition of the word frugal isn’t defined by a price point but rather is about being smart with your money regardless of your budget.

“We cater to a higher-end clientele, but we have prices that makes furniture more affordable to more people.”

The showroom changes all the time, and Neala’s designer’s eye leads to unique and thoughtful vignettes that Parker said make you want to stop by the store even if you don’t need anything.

“I use them before I use anything else because they incorporate vintage, art and high-end design in this one store that you can’t find anywhere in Memphis. They are a jewel in this city.”